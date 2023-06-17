TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0716 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $132.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002797 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,048,102,399 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.