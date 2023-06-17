Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFC. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.22.
Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
TFC stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
