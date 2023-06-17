Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 10,408 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

