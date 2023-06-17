Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

