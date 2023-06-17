Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.



