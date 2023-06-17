Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

