Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5.59 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

PANW stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

