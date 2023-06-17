Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $717,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

