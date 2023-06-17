Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $841,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
