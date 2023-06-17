Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 3,697 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

