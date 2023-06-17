Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 49 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 59 ($0.74).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.18. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £368.30 million, a P/E ratio of 846.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

