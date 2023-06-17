TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.08

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.08 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.90). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.91), with a volume of 153,805 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £177.33 million and a PE ratio of -427.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.59.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,529.41%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.