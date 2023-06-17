UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 275.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

