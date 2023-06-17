Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

