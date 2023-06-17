Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and approximately $812,140.19 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,559.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00402088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00096070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003124 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17707979 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $884,184.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.