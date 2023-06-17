Uniswap Price Tops $4.57 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00017273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $49.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00290534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.53491412 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 700 active market(s) with $44,239,572.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.