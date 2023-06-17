Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.15

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.15 and traded as high as $49.34. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 49,005 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $103,416.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

