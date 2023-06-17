USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.57 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.57 million and $629,450.64 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,510.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00402445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00095805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

