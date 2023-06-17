Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.32

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.32 and traded as low as $66.33. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 13,699,201 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,683,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

