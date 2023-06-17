Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

