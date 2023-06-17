VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Decreased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.