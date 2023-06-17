Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lowered by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

