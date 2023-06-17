Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.07

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.07 and last traded at $160.97, with a volume of 377479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.