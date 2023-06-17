Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

