Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

