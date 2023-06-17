Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.86 and last traded at C$40.81. 35,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 79,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.73.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.