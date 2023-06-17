Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.9% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

