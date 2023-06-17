Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

