Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

