Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

