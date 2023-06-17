Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

