Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

