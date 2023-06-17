Venus Market Capitalization Tops $51.96 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00013252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,455 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

