Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,832.54 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.65 million and $50,832.54 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,450.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00289848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00517943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00401723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,995,847 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

