Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

VRTX stock opened at $347.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

