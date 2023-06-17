Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of VVI opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 432,730 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Viad by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viad by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

