Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 319,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,460,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

