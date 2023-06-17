VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Position Raised by Savior LLC

Savior LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Savior LLC owned 1.30% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 12,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

