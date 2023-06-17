Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.49

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €104.49 ($112.35) and traded as high as €109.20 ($117.42). Vinci shares last traded at €108.76 ($116.95), with a volume of 830,800 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Vinci Price Performance

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

