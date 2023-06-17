Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 4,735,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,173,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.