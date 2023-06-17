Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.07.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 569,557 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.