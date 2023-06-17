W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14). Approximately 178,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 455,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.13).

The stock has a market cap of £646.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,690.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.44.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

