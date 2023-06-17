W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $59.28 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

