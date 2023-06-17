Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

WBA stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

