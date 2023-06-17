Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

