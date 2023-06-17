Wanchain (WAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $627,367.44

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and $627,367.44 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00044198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,693,538 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

