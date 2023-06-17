Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and $615,979.70 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,693,537 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

