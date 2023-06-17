Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 154,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

