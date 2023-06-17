Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:WB opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

