Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 56,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. American Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,502,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

